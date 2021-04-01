Aristotle Capital Management LLC Acquires 173,456 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,145,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,456 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.4% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of PayPal worth $966,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $5.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.00. 302,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,725,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

