Aristotle Capital Management LLC Acquires 316,941 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,189,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.3% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $913,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.18.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.59. The company had a trading volume of 481,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,526,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

