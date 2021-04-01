Aristotle Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,438,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,960 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 2.4% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Medtronic worth $984,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berry Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.29. The stock had a trading volume of 80,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,074. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.86. The firm has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

