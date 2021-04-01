Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Billion Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,287,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,345 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 3.1% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of QUALCOMM worth $1,257,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,548,959 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,150,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.70. 389,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,777,584. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.55 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

