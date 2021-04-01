Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $14.87 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Carnival Co. & worth $14,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCL stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 412,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,241,785. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $30.12.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.97.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

