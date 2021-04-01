Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $396.07 Million Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 387,700 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 7.19% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $396,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.63. 2,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,471. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $119.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

