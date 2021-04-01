Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $872.21 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,292,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,947 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.2% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of The Procter & Gamble worth $872,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 147,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,532,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after buying an additional 799,059 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.67. 313,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,398,892. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.25 and its 200 day moving average is $135.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $331.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

