Aristotle Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.86.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,067. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

