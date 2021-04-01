Aristotle Capital Management LLC Purchases 125,367 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,181,983 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 125,367 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 3.9% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Adobe worth $1,585,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Adobe by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 3,184.6% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 427 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 254,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 382,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $187,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $483.97. The company had a trading volume of 75,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,958. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.71 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $462.93 and its 200-day moving average is $476.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.68.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

