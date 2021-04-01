Aristotle Capital Management LLC Purchases 172,183 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 235.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,183 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Penske Automotive Group worth $11,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of PAG stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.34. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

