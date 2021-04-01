Aristotle Capital Management LLC Purchases 227,873 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,873 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 2.5% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Amgen worth $1,006,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.79. The stock had a trading volume of 69,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,252. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.21 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.89 and its 200-day moving average is $235.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.17.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.