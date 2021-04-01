Aristotle Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 155.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,853 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $29.68. 45,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,216. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

