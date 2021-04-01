Ark (ARK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $379.09 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Ark has a market capitalization of $379.09 million and $43.84 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $2.96 or 0.00004998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 87.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000724 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 156,338,696 coins and its circulating supply is 128,217,799 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

