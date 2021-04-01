ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after buying an additional 1,518,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after buying an additional 563,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after buying an additional 308,237 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,245.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 220,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,259,000 after buying an additional 203,842 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after buying an additional 181,856 shares during the period.

ARKK stock opened at $119.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.69 and its 200 day moving average is $119.18. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $159.70.

