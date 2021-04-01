Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARKAY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Arkema from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Arkema stock opened at $121.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. Arkema has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $124.99.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

