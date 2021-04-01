Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Short Interest Up 38.3% in March

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the February 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 824,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,885,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at $9,000,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at $6,007,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at $2,936,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arko in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arko in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Arko in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

