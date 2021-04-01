ARMOR (ARMOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.36 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 89.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 78% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $21.36 million and approximately $12.57 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001752 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00064421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.03 or 0.00326066 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.15 or 0.00780637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00089137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00047903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029069 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

