Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.20 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €7.20 ($8.47) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.84 ($8.05).

AT1 traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €6.07 ($7.14). The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.48. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 1 year high of €6.41 ($7.54). The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

