Arqma Tops One Day Trading Volume of $251.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. Arqma has a market cap of $66,593.14 and approximately $251.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arqma has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,869.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,960.93 or 0.03330994 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.56 or 0.00344091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.83 or 0.00937387 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.21 or 0.00428417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.80 or 0.00386956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00280762 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00024109 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,788,057 coins and its circulating supply is 8,743,514 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

