Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Raised to C$11.75

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AX.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.51.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

AX.UN stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.88. 157,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,770. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.12. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of C$6.77 and a 52-week high of C$11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 435.20.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.