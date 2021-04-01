Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Billion

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Arweave has traded 42.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $28.08 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $32.31 or 0.00054893 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00050876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.58 or 0.00641462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00026082 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

