Arweave Market Capitalization Reaches $1.06 Billion (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $30.91 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arweave has traded 48% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $31.65 or 0.00052688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00050338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.13 or 0.00634570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00069062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00027969 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000846 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

