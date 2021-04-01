AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) One Day Volume Tops $1.44 Million

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. One AS Roma Fan Token token can now be bought for about $10.48 or 0.00017813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $12.92 million and $1.44 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00064610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.67 or 0.00386845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.20 or 0.00812519 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00090503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00048375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029337 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,669 tokens. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios . AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

