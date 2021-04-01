AS Roma Fan Token Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $12.61 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token token can currently be bought for about $10.23 or 0.00017041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00063674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.34 or 0.00317123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00087100 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $433.10 or 0.00721566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00047303 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00029364 BTC.

About AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,673 tokens. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma

