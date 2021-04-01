Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) is Impactive Capital LP’s Largest Position

Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,949 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group comprises about 18.0% of Impactive Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Impactive Capital LP owned approximately 4.12% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $115,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

NYSE ABG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,156. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,906.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

