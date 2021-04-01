Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) dropped 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 692,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 243,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.17. The stock has a market cap of C$242.14 million and a PE ratio of -31.61.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship property is the Premier-Dilworth project located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits.

