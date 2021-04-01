Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Sets New 12-Month High at $4,482.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,482 ($58.56) and last traded at GBX 4,473 ($58.44), with a volume of 791504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,327 ($56.53).

AHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,010 ($39.33).

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,085.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,454.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

