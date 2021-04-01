Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $255.91

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $255.91 and last traded at $253.56, with a volume of 4226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASHTY shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.77.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

