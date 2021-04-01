ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get ASM International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY traded up $12.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $296.23. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.79. ASM International has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $302.00.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.