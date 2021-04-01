ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $308.08

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $308.08 and last traded at $308.08, with a volume of 726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $296.23.

ASMIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get ASM International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.28 and its 200-day moving average is $209.79.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.