ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Hits New 1-Year High at $627.43

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $627.43 and last traded at $626.96, with a volume of 14665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $617.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $568.17 and its 200 day moving average is $474.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $262.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

