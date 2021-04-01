ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,928.60 ($77.46).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ASOS from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

LON ASC opened at GBX 5,534 ($72.30) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,517.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,978.32. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 1,022 ($13.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a market capitalization of £5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 44.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

