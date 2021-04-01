Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.36

Shares of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

