Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $144.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,307,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

