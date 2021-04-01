ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.46

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 49396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

