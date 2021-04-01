Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,182,523 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.77% of Associated Banc worth $20,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Associated Banc stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Insiders have sold a total of 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

