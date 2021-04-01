Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,134.26

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,134.26 ($27.88) and traded as high as GBX 2,436 ($31.83). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,415 ($31.55), with a volume of 800,727 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,368.45 ($30.94).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,370.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,134.26. The stock has a market cap of £19.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider George G. Weston sold 884,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,319 ($30.30), for a total value of £20,514,592.89 ($26,802,446.94).

Associated British Foods Company Profile (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

