Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.06

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $2.32. Astrotech shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 3,024,445 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Astrotech from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Astrotech alerts:

The company has a market cap of $49.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 1,607.31% and a negative net margin of 1,332.38%.

About Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.