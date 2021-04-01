ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $242,043.55 and approximately $43.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.17 or 0.00332712 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004086 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000785 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

