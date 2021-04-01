Atheios Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $46,355.10 and $32.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,268.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,984.80 or 0.03348817 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.98 or 0.00344169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $562.38 or 0.00948858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.31 or 0.00422324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.28 or 0.00386853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.88 or 0.00278184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00024292 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 42,445,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,107,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

