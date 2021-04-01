Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATNX. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Laidlaw dropped their target price on shares of Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the first quarter worth about $1,054,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 9.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 34.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 29.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 37,003 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Athenex has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $401.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

