Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

NASDAQ AY opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 275.41%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

