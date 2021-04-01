Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn Sells 5,000 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.54.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
See Also: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.