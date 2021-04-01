Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn Sells 5,000 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.54.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

