Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.63

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.63 and last traded at $62.63, with a volume of 68651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.12.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DNB Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The company has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

