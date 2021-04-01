Atlas Protocol (ATP) 1-Day Volume Hits $779,156.00

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $8.14 million and $779,156.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00064597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.23 or 0.00322510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.58 or 0.00773393 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00090120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00047984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029002 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

