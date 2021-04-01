Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 44,244 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $98.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $111.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

