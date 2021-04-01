Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 458.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,850 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Atmos Energy worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy stock opened at $98.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $111.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.