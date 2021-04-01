Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Tops $1.93 on Top Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $20.41 million and approximately $88,182.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00003256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00064318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.66 or 0.00337635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00051280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019669 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.69 or 0.00640391 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

