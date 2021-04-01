Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lowered Atos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atos in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS AEXAY traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,168. Atos has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

