Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AEXAY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atos in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut Atos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Atos stock remained flat at $$15.45 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,026. Atos has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

